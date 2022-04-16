Know how to order Aadhar PVC Cards online

Mumbai: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

UIDAI, has unveiled the Aadhar PVC card, which prints Aadhar details on a PVC card with security measures. The authority has also launched ‘Order Aadhar PVC Card’ service. This service allows Aadhar holders to have their Aadhar details printed on a PVC card for a small fee. Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number can be used by residents who do not have a registered mobile number.

Aadhar PVC card has security features such as Secure QR Code hologram, micro text, ghost image, issuance date and print date, guilloche design and an embossed Aadhar logo. It is printed and delivered to your address for a fees of Rs 50.

Here is how to order Aadhaar PVC Card:

1. Visit the UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in for further information.

2. Now, go to the ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ service and enter your 12-digit UID or 28-digit Enrollment ID.

3. Fill in the security code. Enter the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile phone and select ‘Terms & Conditions’ from the drop-down menu.

4. After that, click the ‘Submit’ button to finish the OTP verification process.

5. Before placing the reprint order, a screen will emerge where you can see the Aadhaar details that will appear for verification.

6. After you’ve completed the verification, select the ‘Make payment’ option.

7. The next step will take you to the Payment Gateway page, where you can make a payment using a credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

After a successful payment, a receipt with a digital signature will be generated, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The Service Request Number will also be sent to you via SMS.