Mumbai: US based technology giant, Microsoft will launch its latest laptop, Surface Laptop Go 2 in June this year. As per reports, the laptop is codenamed ‘Zuma’. It will be powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 chip.

It will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will feature 2.4-inch display. The laptop will run on Windows 11. It is expected to be priced at $549 for the entry-level model.