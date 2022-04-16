Police to investigate online scammer who poses as PM’s private secretary!

The case of an internet fraudster posing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s private secretary will be turned over to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police. In a tweet, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana cautioned the public about the scammer, warning that the individual fraudulently claiming to be from PM Modi’s office on social media will be discovered shortly.

We have received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister’s Office. Matter is under investigation.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/1r1mhPCvoX — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 15, 2022

The fraud was discovered after the complainant, Kunal Merchant, got an email from a man who introduced himself as Vivek Kumar, PM Modi’s private secretary.

The email’s substance is about Kumar requesting Merchant to design and build a table for PM Modi’s personal use in the prime minister’s office. Merchant went to the police and filed a complaint. The case will now be examined by the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell.