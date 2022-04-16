Russia intends to strike a military factory in Kyiv: Report

In the early hours of Saturday, a strike was launched against a military hardware factory in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital (April 16). The news comes just one day after Russia struck a missile launcher near Kyiv. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, announced on social media on Saturday that there had been explosions in the Darnyrsky neighborhood of the city.

The attack on Kyiv is one of the first since invading Russian forces began withdrawing from Kyiv-area districts last month, focusing instead on taking control of the eastern Donbas region. On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that Russian forces had hit the hardware plant.

The ministry added in a Telegram post that ‘high-precision long-range air-launched munitions destroyed industrial premises of an armaments industry in Kyiv’. Russia has suffered a setback in recent days with the sinking of Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine claims the cruiser was hit by a missile, while Russia claims the fire was caused by bursting weapons aboard the vessel.

Following the sinking of the Moskva, Russia warned of increased strikes against the Ukrainian capital. At the commencement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, residential neighborhoods in Kyiv were routinely bombed. Moscow has denied that civilian infrastructure was purposely targeted.