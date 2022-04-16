Violence erupts during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Delhi, cops injured

On Saturday, April 16, violence erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri area. Miscreants vandalised several vehicles, and police officers were hurt as a result of the event.

There is currently a tight atmosphere in the area. According to reports, when the cops attempted to deal with the problem on the spot, they were attacked as well. The procession was also hit with stones. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has termed the stone-throwing incident as a ‘terror attack.’

The situation has been kept under control, according to the Delhi Police Commissioner, and strong action would be taken against those who disrupted the peace. Following the incident, the police force in Delhi has been beefed up.