6 police officers injured: violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Delhi

On Saturday, a stone-pelting incident occurred between two clans during a Hanuman Janmotsav parade in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Several individuals were hurt in this event, including six police officers. The injured were taken from Jahangirpuri to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for treatment. The Delhi Police, on the other hand, afterward stated that the situation was under control.

Deputy Police Commissioner Anyesh Rai, who was in charge of the activities of the Delhi Police PRO, stated that there was a commotion during the parade at Jahangir Puri. There were rumors of stone-throwing and intermittent arson against persons marching in the procession. The DCP went on to say that all of the senior authorities had been dispatched to the scene. ‘The situation has been brought under control, and extra forces have been dispatched,’ the officer stated.

In view of incident in Delhi, we've directed field officers to patrol & deploy sufficient force in sensitive areas & in areas adjoining Delhi. Strict action to be taken against anti-social elements.We're sharing real-time info with Delhi Police:Prashant Kumar,ADG, Law & Order, UP pic.twitter.com/nLvc0jX5Lp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2022

Due to the arson events, two Delhi Fire Service trucks arrived at the scene; however, Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, stated that the incidents were rather intermittent, therefore the operation was called off there and the vehicles were sent back.