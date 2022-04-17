Anurag Thakur opens 40th ‘Hunar Haat,’ says there is no lack of talent.

Anurag Thakur, a Union minister, stated on Sunday that India has no shortage of talent and that initiatives like ‘Hunar Haat’ were helping to strengthen ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ He was addressing in Mumbai after launching the Hunar Haat, a platform that provides a market and opportunities for India’s traditional arts and crafts.

The MMRDA Ground in the city’s Bandra-Kurla Complex area is holding the 12-day event. This edition of Hunar Haat, according to the ministers of information and broadcasting, youth affairs, and sports, was a credible platform for promoting ‘swadeshi’ (locally-made) products.

‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is being strengthened by initiatives like Hunar Haat. In this 40th edition of Hunar Haat, more than a thousand craftsmen and artisans coming from 31 states have put up 400 stalls. There is no lack of talent in India,’ During the crisis, he recalled how India responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for establishing an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.