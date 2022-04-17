Auto, taxi drivers in Delhi to go on strike on Monday due to rising fuel, CNG prices.

Commuters in Delhi may have problems on Monday, as many unions representing auto, taxi, and minibus drivers have decided to go on strike. The unions have demanded a fare hike as well as a decrease in CNG prices. While other unions have announced a one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which represents cab aggregator drivers, has announced a ‘indefinite’ strike beginning Monday.

Despite the Delhi government’s announcement that a committee will be formed to consider fare revisions in a timely manner, the unions have refused to call off their strike. ‘We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares,’ said Kamaljeet Gill, President of the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi.

The ‘unprecedented’ hike in CNG costs has taken a toll on auto and cab drivers, according to Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh. ‘We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which are not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide ? 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices,’ he said.