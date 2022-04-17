Court orders 12-day CBI custody of accused in Nadia rape and murder case

Ranjit Mallick, who was arrested in the Hanskhali gangrape case on Saturday, has been ordered to be held in CBI custody for 12 days by a Ranaghat sub-divisional court. On Sunday, one of the main suspects in the Nadia rape and murder case appeared in Ranaghat court.

On April 9, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at the birthday party of a local TMC leader’s son in West Bengal’s Nadia district’s Hanskhali area. The girl died on Sunday. A 14-day remand was requested by the CBI lawyer. The judge, on the other hand, allowed the 12-day application. On Sunday, CPI-M state secretary Md Samil met with the victim’s relatives.

He slammed the chief minister for raising concerns about an alleged rape case ‘Mamata Banerjee blamed the girl. The same thing is happening all over the country. Everyone is blaming the victim only to assassinate her character.’