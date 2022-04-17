Deadline: Ukraine’s forces must surrender to Russia by Sunday

In the midst of Russia’s renewed assault on Kyiv, a missile allegedly impacted a residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv, killing at least two people. ‘Their only opportunity to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their guns and surrender,’ Russia’s defence ministry said in Mariupol, which has seen weeks of violence. President Zelensky, on the other hand, warned that ‘the annihilation of our forces, our men in Mariupol will put a stop to all discussions.’

‘We do not negotiate our territories or our people,’ Ukraine’s president stated. Russia has set a Sunday deadline of 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) for Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their guns. President Putin launched his ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine on February 24, and Mariupol has been brutally bombed by Russian soldiers since then.

Russia’s defence ministry said that all individuals who surrendered to its soldiers would have their lives spared. President Zelensky claimed that finding a settlement to the war was proving ‘very tough,’ with no ‘100% feasible option’ available so far. Meanwhile, the UN Supplies and Agriculture Organization requested access to Mariupol in order to distribute food.

According to reports, the city has been running low on food, energy, and water for weeks, despite the World Food Programme (WFP) struggling to gain safe access to critical areas in Ukraine impacted by intense conflict. According to the World Food Programme, approximately 7 million people have been affected by the fighting, with food distribution nearly ‘broken down in several locations’.