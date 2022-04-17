Devendra Fadnavis says Sanjay Raut is a frustrated person

On Sunday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a visit to Pune. He stated that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is a frustrated person while speaking to the media here.

‘Sanjay Raut is a frustrated person. He keeps saying something or the other throughout the day, he does not have any business,’ Fadnavis remarked when questioned about charges made by Sanjay Raut that attempts are being made to instigate riots in the state.

Sanjay Raut had earlier in the day said that attempts were being made to jeopardise Maharashtra’s peace. ‘There were attempts to jeopardise peace in Maharashtra but people and police here are peaceful. Some people had a mission to provoke riots in the name of Ram and Hanuman through ‘New Owaisi’…’Hindu Owaisi’ of the state… We won’t let that happen,’ said Sanjay Raut.