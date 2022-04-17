‘Easter of war;’ Pope subtly slams Russia over Ukraine in Easter sermon!

Pope Francis, 85, attacked Russia indirectly in his ‘Urbi et Orbi’ address and called for a ‘Easter of war’ on Sunday. According to media reports, the pope also encouraged international leaders to work for peace while criticizing Moscow for dragging Ukraine into a ‘cruel and needless’ conflict.

Although the Pope did not address Russia by name, the most of his message concentrated on the conflict in Ukraine. The statements were delivered during the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ address, which translates to the city and the globe. In general, it provides an overview of global conflicts. During the address, around 100,000 people filled St Peter’s Square.

‘Our eyes, too, are perplexed by this Easter of war. We’ve witnessed much too much bloodshed and violence. Our hearts have been filled with terror and agony as so many of our brothers and sisters have been forced to shut themselves away to avoid bombings’, Pope said.

‘May peace come to war-torn Ukraine, which has been hard tested by the bloodshed and devastation of the cruel and senseless conflict into which it has been forced. Let there be a peaceful decision. May the flexing of muscles while people are in pain come to an end’,Pope Francis stated. He also praised those who have taken in Ukrainian migrants.