Fan photoshops Rishi Kapoor in Ranbir-Alia’s wedding picture; Neetu Kapoor reacts

The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was filled with love, smiles, laughing and good times. However, one thing was missing – Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir’s father and prominent actor, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020. While Rishi Kapoor could not be a part of the celebrations, a unique edit of the Kapoor family including Rishi Kapoor has gone popular on social media.

Rishi Kapoor’s absence was felt by the whole Kapoor family. However, a Ranbir-Alia fan touched hearts after modifying the Kapoor family photo and adding Rishi Kapoor to it. The video was re-shared by both Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor, and it is now becoming popular on the internet. Riddhima shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, ‘Love this edit…thank you for sharing’.

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14. Meanwhile, following their magical wedding, the couple threw a post-wedding party, which was attended by many celebrities, including Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, and others.