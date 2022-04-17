DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Fire breaks out at chemical factory

Apr 17, 2022, 09:12 pm IST

Chandigarh: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in  Kundli area  in Haryana on Sunday. Firefighting operation is progressing. The cause of the fire is yet not ascertained.  Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in Uphaar Cinema in Delhi 

Earlier, a minor fire broke out at the Uphar Cinema in the Delhi. The blaze was extinguished by 9 fire tenders. There is no immediate report of any causality or injury.  The fire affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 17, 2022, 09:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button