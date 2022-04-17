Fire breaks out at chemical factory

Chandigarh: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kundli area in Haryana on Sunday. Firefighting operation is progressing. The cause of the fire is yet not ascertained. Further details are awaited.
Also Read: Fire breaks out in Uphaar Cinema in Delhi
Earlier, a minor fire broke out at the Uphar Cinema in the Delhi. The blaze was extinguished by 9 fire tenders. There is no immediate report of any causality or injury. The fire affected the theatre’s balcony and a floor.
A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat, Haryana. On the special request of Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. The cause of the fire is not yet known: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/ml5PRPqpEu
— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022
Post Your Comments