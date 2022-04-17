Five including four teenagers killed in road accident

Guwahati: Five people including four teenagers lost their lives and five others injured as a vehicle carrying them turned turtle. The accident took place near Gohpur in Biswanath district in Assam. The dead include three girls.

The victims were members of a Bihu team and were returning home around midnight after their performance. Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. Police informed that the driver of the vehicle, which was carrying around 20 people, has fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Basumatary (17), Koliman Basumatary (21), Bornali Boro (15), Budhimoti Boro (14) and Radhika Daimary (15).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the deaths.