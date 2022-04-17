Fuel ship with 750 tonnes of diesel sinks off Tunisia coast

Tripoli: A commercial oil tanker carrying 750 tonnes of diesel sank off Tunisia’s southeast coast. The ship going to Malta from Egypt sank in the Gulf of Gabès on Saturday. The accident took place as water seeped into the engine room of the ship. The actual cause of the accident is yet not ascertained.

The ship named ‘ Xelo’ carrying the flag of Equatorial Guinea had changed the route route due to bad weather conditions. The crew was saved by teams from the Maritime Guard and Civil Protection. The district court in Gabes had opened an investigation into the accident.

The Environment Ministry in Libya has activated the national emergency response plan to face the oil spill and threat of maritime pollution. Ministry has deployed experts, marine guard and civil protection agents in the danger zone and buffers such as tarpaulin put around the perimeter to contain any leak.