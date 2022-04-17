Legal notice to AAP MP Raghav Chadha for remarks on BJP

On Sunday, BJP Yuva Morcha Punjab vice-president Ashok Sareen sent AAP leader Raghav Chadha with a legal notice demanding a written apology. Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member and Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, sparked a debate by referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the ‘party of goons’ and the ‘Bharat ki jahil party.’

BJP means for ‘Bharat ki jahil party,’ according to an AAP spokesperson speaking at a press conference on Saturday. He further claimed that the BJP has devolved into a goon and hooligan party (gundon aur lafangon ki party).

The BJP leaders were enraged at Raghav Chadha’s statement. Sareen has served Chadha with a legal notice at his New Delhi address, demanding a written apology under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

‘You have falsely and maliciously lowered the reputation and created ill will against the BJP in the minds of the people of society. The utterances on your part is derogatory, defamatory and tantamount to the character assassination of the entire BJP,’ the notice said.