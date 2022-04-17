PhD Scholar arrested in Kashmir University for writing ‘Highly Provocative And Seditious’ Article

An official with the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) said a PhD scholar from the University of Kashmir was arrested on Sunday for a ‘highly provocative and seditious’ article in an online magazine. The SIA conducted searches at several places in the city as part of its crackdown on terror and anti-national networks, according to the official. Abdul Aala Fazili was arrested at his Humhama residence.

The searches were conducted in connection with a FIR filed against Fazili and the editor and other associates of monthly digital magazine ‘The Kashmir Walla’ under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, according to the official.

The searches were carried out at the office of ‘The Kashmir Walla’ in Rajbagh, as well as at the residences of Fazili in Humhama and arrested editor Fahad Shah in Soura, according to the official. ‘The search teams have seized incriminating evidence, including material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment,’ the official said.

The article, headlined ‘The Shackles of Slavery Will Break,’ is ‘extremely provocative, seditious, and intended to cause unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, and written with the purpose of abetting the youth to choose the road of violence by glorifying terrorism,’ according to the official. It also ‘supported and propagated the false narrative, which is essential to the continuance of the secessionist-cum-terrorist campaign aimed at destroying India’s territorial integrity.’