Renault launches Kwid E-TECH: Know the price and features

Mumbai: French multinational automobile manufacturer, Renault launched its Kwid E-TECH in Brazil. The new all- electric hatchback is priced at 142,990 Brazilian Real, or Rs Rs 23.20 lakh. Renault Kwid E-TECH will be the cheapest electric vehicle available in Brazil. It will replace the JAC E-JS1.

The new hatchback features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and power windows. It is powered by a 26.8 kWh battery that produces a range of 190 km in around nine hours using a domestic 220V/20A outlet. It will go 298 km in city traffic and 265 km on a mixed cycle that includes both city and highway driving. The car can sprint from 0 to 50 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The vehicle has a curb weight of 977 kg.

Also Read: Know how to update date of birth on Aadhaar Card

Safety features include tire pressure monitoring system, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, Auditory Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) and hill-start aid.