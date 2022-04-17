Ripun Bora, former Assam Congress president, left the party, joins the Trinamool Congress.

Ripun Bora, the former Assam Congress chief, resigned from the party on Sunday and joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, where he was welcomed by Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool’s national general secretary. ‘Extending a very warm welcome to Shri @ripunbora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the @AITCofficial family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people,’ Banerjee tweeted.

Bora said there was a’secret understanding’ between senior state unit leaders and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi (BJP). According to news agency ANI, Bora wrote, ‘I am very pained to inform you that it is an open secret in Assam that instead of fighting against the BJP, a section of senior most leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committee have been maintaining a secret with the BJP government, mainly with the chief minister.’

Instead of fighting the ‘communal’ BJP, the former Rajya Sabha MP stated, Assam Congress leaders were fighting each other. ‘The leaders of this grand old party at different levels are fighting each other for vested interests. This has given the BJP ample advantages to grow in every nook and corner in one hand and in another, demoralising millions of Congress workers in the country,’ the letter stated.