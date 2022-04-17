Russian attacks on Kyiv intensify; Zelenskyy promises shelter for alienated Ukrainians

As the conflict in Ukraine reached its 52nd day, Russian soldiers intensified their bombardment on Kyiv and other western towns. On Saturday, several airstrikes were recorded from Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv, with authorities in Moscow claiming they were targeting military targets in Ukraine. Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has pledged to provide shelter for Ukrainians who have lost their houses as a result of the fighting. Zelenskyy announced intentions to offer temporary accommodation for internally displaced persons, those defending the state, and those acting in the public good.

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

1. Russia intensified its onslaught on Kyiv and other western towns after Russian officials accused Ukraine of firing airstrikes in Bryansk, a border territory. Witnesses have disputed Moscow’s assertion that it was exclusively hitting military installations.

2. In light of the latest attacks on the capital city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has encouraged Ukrainians not to return to Kyiv. He warned that strikes on the capital are likely to continue, and that its outskirts are laced with explosives. Airstrikes blasted into the capital’s Darnytski area, despite the Russian Defense Ministry stated they were aimed at an armoured vehicle complex in Kiev.

3. In reaction to British sanctions, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other top UK officials will be barred from entering the country. The ministry’s statement cited ‘extraordinary aggressive measures of the British government…’ as the cause.

4. According to Ukraine’s estimates, roughly 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian forces have killed in the fight, with an additional 10,000 injured. According to the report, Russian soldiers have kidnapped 700 Ukrainian servicemen and over 1,000 civilians. Approximately the same number of Russian servicemen are being held as captives by Ukraine. A trade is planned, but Ukraine is asking that people be released ‘without any restrictions.’

5. On Saturday, a Russian general commanding forces in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in action and was buried in St. Petersburg. Major General Vladimir Frolov was the deputy commander of Russia’s 8th Army, which Russian media named as one of the troops storming Mariupol. Ukraine claims that three Russian generals and hundreds of other high-ranking officers were killed in the conflict.

6. During his Easter vigil address in St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, Pope Francis evoked ‘gestures of peace’ in front of the mayor of the seized Ukrainian city of Melitopol and three Ukrainian parliamentarians. The pontiff made no direct reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but he has called for an Easter truce to allow for a negotiated solution.

7. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested more armaments and a global ban on Russian oil from Western countries. He also claimed that Russian forces were harassing citizens in captured cities.

8. Beginning on Sunday, Italy prohibits Russian ships from visiting its ports. It is a component of the broader EU measures announced earlier this month. The ships that are already in Italian ports are required to leave promptly ‘after finishing their economic activities,’ according to the message.