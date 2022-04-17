Strong earthquake hits Indonesia

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday. As per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the depth of the earthquake was 5 km.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated in the ‘Ring of Fire’. The island nation sits on the meeting points of many tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine and other smaller plates. About 90% of the Earth’s earthquakes and about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.