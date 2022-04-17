UK PM Boris Johnson to visit Gujarat and Delhi for the first time this week

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will visit India next week and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

‘The visit will begin from Ahmedabad on Thursday (21st April) to meet with leading businesses and discuss the UK and India’s thriving commercial, trade, and people links. This will be the first time a UK Prime Minister visit Gujarat, India’s fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK’, Downing Street said in a statement.

Johnson is likely to unveil new scientific, health and technology initiatives in Gujarat, as well as large investments in important UK and Indian sectors. ‘The Prime Minister will then travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (22nd April). The leaders will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India’s strategic defense, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific’, the release added.

According to the British government, Johnson will use his impending visit to India to push on with the Free Commerce Agreement negotiations, which are estimated to expand bilateral trade by up to 28 billion pounds (USD 36.5 billion) annually by 2035.

‘My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth to energy security and defence’, Johnson said.

Last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vowed to strengthen the two countries economic, security, and commercial ties in the following days.

Last year, the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi announced a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, pledging deeper bilateral cooperation in trade, health, environment, defence and security, and connecting our people. In the 2021 Integrated Review, India was designated as a key partner for the UK, and it was invited as a guest to last year’s G7 in Carbis Bay.