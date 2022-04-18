Bihar Deputy CM says, ‘I will stop coming here’

When questioned by the media on development work in the state’s Araria district, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad lost his cool. The incident occurred while the deputy chief minister was in Araria for BJP legislator Vijay Mandal’s wedding.

The local media asked Tarkishore Prasad about his promise to connect the Shiv Mandir Sundar Nath Dham Sundari to the Vidyapati circuit during the wedding. He responded by saying, ‘I cannot give answers to your questions. You can record what I am saying. You are asking questions in a wrong way. I will stop coming here. You can print all this in the newspaper in a box, I have no problem with that.’

The incident was recorded on video and shared on the internet. The audio, on the other hand, cannot be heard in the same way.