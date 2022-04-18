CFMoto launches SR-C21 bike: Know the features

Mumbai: Chinese based automobile manufacturer, CFMoto launched its new Italian-styled sport bike named ‘CFMoto’. The bike is powered by liquid-cooled 449cc engine with 50 horsepower and 39 Nm of peak torque. The engine is housed in a carbon-clad chassis. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike has a peak speed of 190kmph. The 450SR has a single 320mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. Brembo’s unit and Bosch’s anti-lock braking system (ABS) are used.