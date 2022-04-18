Keerthy Suresh congratulates Madhavan’s son on bagging silver at Danish Open

R Madhavan’s athletic son Vedaant has received a message of congratulations from National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. She wrote on Twitter, ‘Kudos to the champion @VedaantMadhavan…Your achievement is an inspiration to all !! Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy @ActorMadhavan sir’.

R Madhavan is a proud father, as his son Vedaant just earned a silver medal at the Danish Open 2022 swimming competition. On social media, the actor posted a video about it. For the uninitiated, the star child is a fantastic athlete who has won several awards in various events.

On the work front, R Madhavan will star in a biopic on the famed former scientist Nambi Narayanan. The project, titled ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, would also be the actor’s directing debut.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will be featured in the love drama ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ with Mahesh Babu. Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame is in charge of the project. The film will be released on May 12 under the brands of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus, and is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta.