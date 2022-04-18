Kunchacko Boban celebrates son’s Bday with a ‘construction site’ themed party; See pics…

Actor Kunchacko Boban is known for his adorable social media posts, and most of them goes viral soon. The actor, along with his family, celebrated his son Izahaak Kunchacko’s third birthday on Saturday.

Interestingly, the actor hosted a construction site-themed birthday party for his son. Chackochan and his wife were seen twinning in black outfits. Little Izza also wore a black t-shirt along with an orange jumpsuit. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared some adorable pics from the birthday celebrations.

‘Happy Birthday to our all……..IZAHAAK BOBAN KUNCHACKO. Thank you everyone for all the wishes, prayers and love’, Kunchacko captioned the post. The actor also extended Easter wishes to all.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunchacko Boban was last seen in ‘Pada’. His upcoming movies include ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, ‘Aaraam Paathira’, ’Enthada Saji’ and ‘Ottu’.