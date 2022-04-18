‘Like all parents, we feel very nervous’, says Madhavan as son wins silver in Danish Open

Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R. Madhavan, earned a silver medal at the Danish Open swimming competition, which is being held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from April 15 to 19. The actor was ecstatic for his kid and posted the news on Instagram and Twitter, along with a video of him receiving the award.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, ‘vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud’.

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri, along with a slew of other celebrities, tweeted about Vedaant’s achievement and congratulated him on social media, tagging R. Madhavan in the process. He wrote, ‘Wow. What a brilliant day. Congrats Vedaant Madhavan for winning silver at the Danish Open in Copenhegan. You make India proud and specially your wonderful parents. @ActorMadhavanhow does it feel?’

Responding to Vivek Agnihotri, Madhavan added, ‘Thank you so much sirji.. We feel proud, overwhelmed, very grateful and Like all parents very nervous. Thank you so much for the encouragement’.

Vedaant clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final in the 1500m freestyle event.

Other celebs such as Rohit Roy and Shilpa Shetty cheered on the teenager as well. ‘Wooohooooooo.. many more to come! Scale the world son’, actor Rohit Roy wrote, while Shilpa Shetty added, ‘Awwwww Woooowwwww… Congratulations’.

Vedaant had previously earned a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and seven medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year (four silver and three bronze).