Manish Malhotra shares pic of Alia in her mehendi outfit that took 3000 hours of intricate handwork

The pre-wedding photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shared by the actress recently. She looked stunning in a pink lehenga designed by famed designer Manish Malhotra. For the occasion, not only Alia but Ranbir also wore a gorgeous pink outfit. While their white and gold Sabyasachi wedding ensembles won fans’ hearts, their Mehendi look was vivid and brilliant.

Alia’s pink lehenga was embellished with multi-colour flower embroidery. She embraced a mix of traditional and contemporary looks in a halter neck and patchy lehenga set which she paired with polki and emerald jewels. Revealing details about Alia Bhatt’s pre-wedding outfit, Manish Malhotra shared, ‘Alia Bhatt chose to personalize her Mehendi ensemble with a sustainable approach, where approximately 180 textiles patches come together to mark her momentous occasion, the most special one indeed’.

‘The custom touches reminisce about her journey and depict symbolic elements of her memories. Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of #Mijwan women features a fuchsia pink Lehenga and a blouse embellished in real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins from kutchh. The patches are woven together using a couture technique of cross-stitches with three tar and six tar anchors. Edged in real gold zari and appliques, this handwoven silk ensemble also carries Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots, and some scraps from brides’ earlier outfits’, he added.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14. Their wedding was a small-scale celebration, with just 50 people invited from the Kapoor and Bhatt families, as well as a few close friends of Bollywood’s power couple. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others.