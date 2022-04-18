Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; 4 police personnel injured

Bijapur: Four police personnel were injured after Naxals opened fire on a police camp in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Monday.

IG Bastar (Chhattisgarh) P Sundarraj informed that the incident took place late Sunday evening at Jaigur Camp under the Kutru police limit in the Bijapur district. All injured personnel were brought to the district hospital, out of which two were airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, Sundarraj said.

Three out of the four injured are from District Police force of Bijapur and one from the 4th Batallion Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).