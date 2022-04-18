Riot in Sweden injures three people

Three people in Norrkoping, Sweden, need medical attention after being shot by police during conflicts between police and protestors in the aftermath of Quran burnings that sparked disturbances in numerous Swedish towns over the Easter weekend.

Counter-protesters attacked police in some areas before anticipated right-wing extremist rallies. The violence has been criticised by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

‘Ricciots appear to have struck three victims, who are now being treated in hospitals. All three people who were hurt have been arrested on suspicion of committing a crime,’ according to police, none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to an online statement.

On Sunday evening, police stated the situation in Norrkoping was peaceful.

Several police officers have been hurt and multiple vehicles have been set on fire amid recent conflicts between police and demonstrators.

After a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, violence erupted on Thursday. Paludan is known for Quran burnings and got permission for a series of demonstrations across Sweden over the Easter holiday.