WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus to be on 3-day Gujarat visit from Monday

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will begin a three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday, during which he would participate in a few events alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu said that Ghebreyesus will arrive in Rajkot on April 18 and join PM Modi in Jamnagar on Tuesday for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). He further added that GCTM will be the world’s first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine.

Ghebreyesus will be in Gandhinagar on Wednesday for the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. Officials said the three-day Summit, which would be held at Mahatma Mandir, will include roughly 90 distinguished speakers and 100 exhibitors.

The Summit will aid in the identification of investment opportunities and provide a boost to the wellness industry innovation, research and development, and start-up ecosystem. It will serve as a platform for future partnerships by bringing together industry executives, professors, and researchers.

Also Read: ‘Like all parents, we feel very nervous’, says Madhavan as son wins silver in Danish Open

Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav stated that Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will also arrive in Rajkot on Monday and would be greeted by cultural festivities at the airport and along the route of his cavalcade from the airport. Several ‘Welcome to Gujarat’ hoardings have been erected along the route of his cavalcade.