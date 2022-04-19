‘Now my kids are old enough’: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on returning to work after 7 years

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has made a professional comeback after being in the spotlight following her divorce from Tamil superstar Dhanush. After a seven-year absence, she has returned to the director’s chair. She even revealed what had kept her gone for so long recently.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that she took a sabbatical from directing to spend more time with her boys, who she described as growing up far too quickly. Aishwaryaa, who will be directing ‘Oh Saathi Chal’, her Bollywood debut, added that she received multiple offers to direct films, but she was not in the mood to work.

The filmmaker further said, ‘It feels great to be back. Now my children are old enough and I seem to have more time in hand for myself’.

Aishwaryaa also expressed her desire to collaborate with Bollywood stars, saying that she would want to work with Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh in the future. When asked if she had ever considered casting her father, superstar Rajinikanth, she stated she had never given it a thought, adding, ‘I am enjoying and loving the experience of being his fanatic fan’. Aishwaryaa even stated that if in future she ever gets an opportunity to cast her father, then ‘who would say no to that?’

She even mentioned the film industry’s current pan-Indian attitude, claiming that Indian cinema as a whole has grown naturally, with the public playing a key role. She said that the public has given the filmmakers the freedom to create unconventional material, which Aishwaryaa believes is the way forward. Days after the excitement about her directorial return, Aishwaryaa revealed her Bollywood debut with the film Oh Saathi Chal.