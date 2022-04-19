Priyanka Chopra lauds Vedaant Madhavan’s win at Danish Open as ‘amazing feat’; Madhavan replies…

Actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated actor R. Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan for his glorious achievement at Danish Open swimming event. At the Danish Open, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle event, beating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet.

Congratulating Vedaant and his family, Priyanka tweeted, ‘Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita’.

Priyanka’s tweet left Madhavan elated, and rplied by tweeting- ‘Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best’.