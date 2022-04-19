Rajasthan Royals win a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals won a last-over thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 30th match of the IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai thanks to Jos Buttler’s century and Yuzvendra Chahal’s fifer.

Sunil Narine was run out on the first ball of the run chase while chasing a massive mark of 217. Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, combined for 57 runs in the powerplay. For the second wicket, the pair smashed 107 runs in 53 balls, laying the groundwork for the run chase.

After scoring 58 runs in 28 balls, Finch was dismissed in the ninth over. Shreyas resumed his partnership with Nitish Rana, scoring 41 runs in the following 24 balls. Rana looked threatening with his 18 in 11 balls, but Chahal’s bowling caught him at the boundary. Four balls later, R Ashwin removed Andre Russell.

Shreyas kept going, as he and Venkatesh Iyer added 29 runs in 15 balls. Chahal was sent in to deliver the 17th over, and the first ball he bowled removed Venkatesh. After hitting 85 in 51 balls, Shreyas was also LBW three balls later. Chahal accomplished his first hattrick and five-wicket haul in the IPL by dismissing Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in the final two balls of the over.

Just when everything seemed hopeless for KKR, Umesh Yadav hammered two sixes and a four off Trent Boult in the last over to reduce the deficit to ten runs. Obed McCoy, who made his IPL debut, took the final two wickets to help his team win by seven runs.

Earlier in the first inning, Jos Buttler smashed his second century of the IPL 2022, taking Rajasthan Royals to 217/5. In 9.4 overs, Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal combined 97 runs for the first wicket. Padikkal was dismissed after hitting 24 runs in 18 deliveries. With Sanju Samson (38 in 19 balls), Buttler added 67 runs in the following 34 balls.

Buttler scored a century in the 17th over and was dismissed in the same over. Shimron Hetmyer hit 26 home runs in 13 at-bats to help the Royals end the inning on a high note.