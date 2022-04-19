Saudi Arabian Princess passes away

Riyadh: The Royal Court in Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Princess Lolwah bint Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Funeral prayers were held at Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following Asr (afternoon) prayer.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE sent a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to condole the death of Princess Lolwah bint Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.