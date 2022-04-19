Stock Market: Equity indices settled lower for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks settled lower for fifth day in a row. Heavy selling pressure in information technology (IT), financial and consumer goods stocks have weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices. .

BSE Sensex slumped 704 points or 1.23% to close at 56,463. NSE Nifty moved 215 points or 1.25% lower to settle at 16,959. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.37% and the small-cap shed 1.66%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,164 shares advanced while 2,248 declined.

The top losers in the market were HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, SBI Life, Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products.