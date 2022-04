Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Wizz Air, has announced a promotion of 20% off on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi. The promotion will only be valid on tickets between April 18 and 19. Fares start from as low as Dh39, for certain destinations.

Wizz Air has recently added more destinations to Salalah (Oman), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Amman (Jordan) and Aqaba (Jordan).