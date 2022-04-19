Yuvan Shankar Raja’s picture, caption triggers Dravidian debate in TN amid father Ilaiyaraaja controversy

After Ilaiyaraaja’s statements on social media equating Ambedkar to PM Modi, his son Yuvan Shankara Raja’s Instagram photo with the caption ‘Dark Dravidian, proud Tamizhan’ has sparked a controversy regarding Dravidianism among Tamil Nadu lawmakers.

Ilaiyaraaja received widespread criticism for comparing Modi to Ambedkar, prompting numerous BJP politicians to express support for the musician, while blaming the situation on Tamil Nadu’s government Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Before the controversy could calm down, Ilaiyaraaja’s son, Yuvan Shankar Raja, posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a black T-shirt and lungi with the message ‘Dark Dravidian, Proud Tamizhan.’

Reacting to this, TN BJP President K Annamalai said, ‘If Yuvan is dark, then he (Annamalai) is much darker like a jungle crow and that he too is a pure Dravidian’.

Leader of Naam Thamizhar Katchi, Seeman said, ‘Just because someone is black, doesn’t mean they are Dravidian’. He further questioned Yuvan Shankar Raja’s post, ‘He is saying that he’s black and hence Dravidian. Everyone in South Africa is black. Does that make them Dravidian? Even a buffalo is dark. Does that mean it is also a Dravidian?’