Airlines in UAE announces flight fares to top destinations

Dubai: Flight tickets from the UAE to popular destinations have surged by 40 to 60%. The ticket rates are going high due to the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays. People in the UAE will get the five-day Eid Al Fitr holiday, from May 1 to 5.

Ticket prices to specific popular destinations in the sub-continent – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal – are set between Dh1,200 to Dh2,052.However, airfares to the Philippines, are much lower compared to the peak pricing in February-March.

Here is a breakdown of ticket prices for these top travel destinations during the five-day Eid weekend. All dates are for departure on May 1 and return on May 6.

Saudi Arabia: The average cost of a return ticket to Makkah (Jeddah Airport) is between Dh1,200 and Dh1,480.

Oman: The average fare of a return ticket to Muscat is Dh990. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers a Dh281 flight.

India:

Average of a return ticket to various destinations:

>>Dubai to Mumbai – Dh1,365

>>Sharjah to Mumbai – Dh1,353

>>Dubai to Kochi – Dh2,001