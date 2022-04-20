DGT, Skill India to hold National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 in over 700 locations; Get the details here…

Skill India, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Training, will hold an ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ across the country on April 21st, 2022. (DGT). This Apprenticeship Mela will take place at over 700 sites across India. The project intends to promote the employment of over 1 lakh apprentices while also aiding companies in identifying and recruiting the proper talent, as well as developing it further through training and giving practical skillsets.

OVER 4000 ORGANISATIONS WILL TAKE PART

This ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ will include over 4000 organizations from more than 30 industries. This comprises industries such as power, retail, telecom, IT/ITeS, electronics, automotive, and others. Furthermore, candidates will be able to engage in and choose from over 500 trades such as welder, electrician, housekeeper, beautician, mechanic, and so on.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Students who have completed at least Class 5 through Class 12 are eligible to apply for the ‘Apprenticeship Mela.’ Students with skill training certificates, ITI students, diploma holders, and graduates are all eligible.