Ferrari unveils 296 GTS convertible supercar

Mumbai: Italian luxury carmakers, Ferrari unveiled its new 296 GTS supercar. It is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 producing 664 hp and paired with an electric motor giving out 166 hp giving a total power output of 830 hp and peak torque 740 Nm. The car will produce a top speed of more than 330 kmph. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.

Ferrari claims that the opening and closing of the car’s rooftop take only 14 seconds. The process of opening and closing can even be done when the car is moving at a speed of 45 kph, says Ferrari.

There is no official announcement on the entry of the Ferrari 296 GTS into the Indian market. However, Ferrari might start accepting bookings for the 296 GTS soon.