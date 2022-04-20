Filmmaker- producer T Rama Rao passes away

Chennai: Renowned cinema producer-director, Tatineni Rama Rao passed away on Wednesday due to age related ailments, his family said. The 84 year-old veteran, who had worked with the top stars of Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, ‘left for heavenly abode at the early hours’ of Tuesday, they said.

Rama Rao directed Telugu films such as ‘Navarathri’, ‘Jeevana Tarangalu’, ‘Brahmachari’, ‘Aalumagalu’, ‘Yamagola’, ‘Presidenti Gari Abbayi’, ‘Illalu’, ‘Pandani Jeevitham’ and ‘Pachani Kaapuram, etc., in Telugu. He also introduced megastar Rajinikanth in Hindi cinema with Andhaa Kanoon. He has worked with various Telegu stars including, NTR, ANR, Shoban Babu, Krishna, Balakrishna, Sridevi, Jayapradha and Jayasudha.

Rama Rao received many awards for his outstanding contributions to the Indian film industry. The late filmmaker was also the Chairman of Madras Hydraulic Hose, a leading manufacturer of stainless steel flexible corrugated Hoses for both the domestic market and exports. He’s survived by his wife Tatineni Jayashree and children Chamundeswari, Naga Suseela and Ajay.

Actor Anupam Kher, who shared the statement announcing Rao’s demise, expressed grief over his death. ‘Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!’, he said in a tweet.