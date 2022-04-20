Following these tips will increase sperm count and mobility

Infertility is rising among men. As per some studies, about one in every six couples face this problem and one in every three cases is due to fertility problems in men. Fertility refers to people’s ability to reproduce without medical assistance. Male infertility is when a man has a poor chance of making his female partner pregnant. It usually depends on the quality of his sperm cells.

Infertility can have multiple causes and may depend on genetics, general health, fitness, diseases and dietary contaminants. But fertility can be increased very naturally. Fertility can be improved with a healthy diet, supplements, and other lifestyle strategies.

Here are some easy tips to increase your sperm count:

Practice safe sex to avoid contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle with regular physical activity.

Manage your weight to avoid developing obesity.

Consult a healthcare professional to comprehend your sperm health and improve it accordingly.

Exercise regularly: Studies show that men who exercise regularly have higher testosterone levels and better semen quality than inactive men. Regular exercise increases testosterone in the body and improve fertility.