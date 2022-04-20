Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian and Asian equity markets supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 76.41 against the American dollar. During trading it then gained further ground to 76.31, registering a rise of 19 paise from the last close. On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated by 21 paise to close at 76.50 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.32% lower at 100.64.Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,871.69 crore.