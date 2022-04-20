HP launches new laptop’ HP Pavilion 15 (2022)’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: US based electronics brand, Hewlett-Packard (HP) launched its new laptop named ‘HP Pavilion 15 (2022)’ in India on Wednesday. HP Pavilion 15 (2022) is priced at Rs 65,999. The laptop comes in Fog Blue, Natural Silver and Warm Gold colours. It is currently available for purchase through the HP.com website.

The HP Pavilion 15 (2022) runs on Windows 11 and is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processor options, along with Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics. It features a 15.6-inch display. There is also a webcam with TNR for reducing noise in video calls. It comes with a full-size backlit keyboard.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

The laptop also has Bang & Olufsen audio and is rated to deliver over 8.75 hours of battery life. It comes with the HP Fast charge technology to offer a faster charging experience.