India launch date of Realme GT Neo 3 announced: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Relame announced the India launch date of its Realme GT Neo 3. The smartphone will be launched in India on April 29 and will be live-streamed on Realme’s social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook. It was launched in China a month ago on March 22.

The smartphone is expected to be offered in Cyclonus Black, Silverstone and Le Mans (translated) colour options. It is expected to be priced at Rs. 23,900 for 6GB RAM 128GB variant.

Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC and runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It has a 6.7-inch 2K display with 120Hz peak refresh rate., The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme packs a 4,500mAh battery. It houses a triple rear camera setup. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.