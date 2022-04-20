Know how to download ‘Masked Aadhaar Card’

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

One must carry the card with them at all times to get services provided the government. So to avoid frauds committed using the Aadhaar number the UIDAI has launched masked Aadhaar ID’ or Virtual ID (VID).

Also Read: IndiGo reactivates codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways

A masked Aadhaar is essentially a 12-digit ID number that can be transmitted without revealing any sensitive personal information. Mask Aadhaar” allows you to conceal your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. It entails substituting the first eight digits of the Aadhaar number with certain characters like ‘xxxx-xxxx’ while just the last four digits of the Aadhaar number are visible.

‘Masked Aadhaar can be utilised for eKYC in cases where sharing Aadhaar Number is not required.” It simply displays the last four digits of your Aadhaar number. “When downloading your Aadhaar from: https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, select the ‘Masked Aadhaar’ option’, tweeted UIDAI.

How to Download the Masked Aadhaar

Step 1: Navigate to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number in its entirety.

Step 3: Tick the box that says ‘I want a masked Aadhaar.’

Step 4: Then, to validate yourself, enter the Captcha verification code that will be provided.

Step 5: Select the ‘Send OTP’ option.

Step 6: All that remains is for you to download your e-Aadhaar copy.

Step 7: Now, enter the OTP and press the ‘Download Aadhaar’ button.

You will now be able to access your masked Aadhaar, which will be available in PDF format. It is password locked. The Aadhaar letter password is made up of the first four letters of your first name in capital letters, followed by your birth year in YYYY format.