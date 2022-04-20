Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces Eid holiday for schools and private sector

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in the private sector and schools. The authorities has extended the Eid al-Fitr holiday for schools.

Eid Al Fitr holidays will begin on Thursday April 21. Earlier the authorities announced that the holidays will begin from April 25. Schools and universities will reopen again on May 8.

Also Read: Massive fire breaks in Delhi

Holidays for private sector workers will begin on April 30 and will last for four days. This was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on May 1 or May 2, depending on the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar following Ramadan. Official dates for the beginning of Eid al-Fitr have yet to be announced.