‘Revealed’; Indians have no knowledge of their country’s history, culture, or cuisine!

According to a study conducted by Mahindra Holidays, the majority of Indians admit to knowing little about their country’s history, culture, destinations, nature, and food, with many unaware that Gir is the only natural habitat of Asiatic lions or that the Khajuraho festival is celebrated in Madhya Pradesh. According to India Quotient research — a lighthearted study performed to commemorate Mahindra Holidays’ 25th anniversary, the business stated in a statement — the understanding and awareness of several aspects of India appear to be the lowest in gastronomy.

According to the poll, ‘60% of respondents agree that they don’t know much about Indian history, culture, geography/destinations, nature, food, and so on, indicating a ‘surprising’ lack of understanding about our own country, its variety, immensity, culture, legacy, and cuisines.’

‘The India Quotient, which measures people’s understanding and awareness of many aspects of India, appears to be the lowest in gastronomy. In fact, less than a third of respondents (31%) are aware that when coffee was introduced to India, it was originally cultivated in Coorg,’ it stated. The study also indicated that most individuals are unaware of Indian art, culture, and tradition.

‘For example, more than half (55%) of respondents are unaware that Aipan is the signature folk art of Uttrakhand, more than a third (39%) are unaware that the Khajuraho festival is celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, and nearly a third (32%), are unaware that Maharashtra is the best place to shop for the Paithani sari,’ Mahindra Holidays said.

The survey found that more than a third of respondents (39%) were unaware that Gir is Asiatic lions’ only natural home.

Similarly, it said that ‘one in every three respondents (33%) is uninformed that Udaipur is renowned as the ‘City of Lakes,’ and more than a third of respondents (35%) are unaware that the wall at Kumbhalgarh Fort, the world’s second-longest wall, after the Great Wall of China, is located in Rajasthan.’

‘As people explore India, observe iconic Indian monuments, and experience unique culture and cuisines of different states, they grow more curious about other aspects of India they don’t know about and become eager to raise their ‘India Quotient,’ said Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Managing Director and CEO Kavinder Singh. ‘For example, two-thirds of respondents (66%) seek out local foods when travelling with family, however, 41% are unaware that Appam is Kerala’s traditional dish,’ he said.

The survey also discovered that 27% of respondents claimed the biggest motivation for taking a family holiday is to bond with their family, with 15% assuming the role of ‘foodie’ on their family trip, exploring and sampling local cuisine and counseling their family on the same. According to Mahindra Holidays, the research was done from December 2021 to January 2022 in 16 cities: Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Surat, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, and Patna.